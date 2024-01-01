Cayman Islands dollars to British pounds sterling today
Convert KYD to GBP at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KYD to GBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.9663
|0.9874
|Low
|0.9520
|0.9520
|Average
|0.9595
|0.9666
|Change
|0.77%
|-0.79%
|View full history
1 KYD to GBP stats
The performance of KYD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9663 and a 30 day low of 0.9520. This means the 30 day average was 0.9595. The change for KYD to GBP was 0.77.
The performance of KYD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9874 and a 90 day low of 0.9520. This means the 90 day average was 0.9666. The change for KYD to GBP was -0.79.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to British pounds sterling
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Cayman Islands Dollar
|1 GBP
|1,03689 KYD
|5 GBP
|5,18445 KYD
|10 GBP
|10,36890 KYD
|20 GBP
|20,73780 KYD
|50 GBP
|51,84450 KYD
|100 GBP
|103,68900 KYD
|250 GBP
|259,22250 KYD
|500 GBP
|518,44500 KYD
|1000 GBP
|1.036,89000 KYD
|2000 GBP
|2.073,78000 KYD
|5000 GBP
|5.184,45000 KYD
|10000 GBP
|10.368,90000 KYD