Cayman Islands dollars to Euros today

1,000 kyd
1,138.29 eur

$1.000 KYD = €1.138 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14191.1482
Low1.11811.1181
Average1.13301.1330
Change1.27%0.21%
1 KYD to EUR stats

The performance of KYD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1419 and a 30 day low of 1.1181. This means the 30 day average was 1.1330. The change for KYD to EUR was 1.27.

The performance of KYD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1482 and a 90 day low of 1.1181. This means the 90 day average was 1.1330. The change for KYD to EUR was 0.21.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Euro
1 KYD1,13829 EUR
5 KYD5,69145 EUR
10 KYD11,38290 EUR
20 KYD22,76580 EUR
50 KYD56,91450 EUR
100 KYD113,82900 EUR
250 KYD284,57250 EUR
500 KYD569,14500 EUR
1000 KYD1.138,29000 EUR
2000 KYD2.276,58000 EUR
5000 KYD5.691,45000 EUR
10000 KYD11.382,90000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 EUR0,87851 KYD
5 EUR4,39254 KYD
10 EUR8,78507 KYD
20 EUR17,57014 KYD
50 EUR43,92535 KYD
100 EUR87,85070 KYD
250 EUR219,62675 KYD
500 EUR439,25350 KYD
1000 EUR878,50700 KYD
2000 EUR1.757,01400 KYD
5000 EUR4.392,53500 KYD
10000 EUR8.785,07000 KYD