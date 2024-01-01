Cayman Islands dollars to Canadian dollars today

Convert KYD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
1,668.17 cad

$1.000 KYD = C$1.668 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.67881.6853
Low1.66091.6492
Average1.67081.6686
Change0.37%0.75%
1 KYD to CAD stats

The performance of KYD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6788 and a 30 day low of 1.6609. This means the 30 day average was 1.6708. The change for KYD to CAD was 0.37.

The performance of KYD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6853 and a 90 day low of 1.6492. This means the 90 day average was 1.6686. The change for KYD to CAD was 0.75.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 KYD1,66817 CAD
5 KYD8,34085 CAD
10 KYD16,68170 CAD
20 KYD33,36340 CAD
50 KYD83,40850 CAD
100 KYD166,81700 CAD
250 KYD417,04250 CAD
500 KYD834,08500 CAD
1000 KYD1.668,17000 CAD
2000 KYD3.336,34000 CAD
5000 KYD8.340,85000 CAD
10000 KYD16.681,70000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CAD0,59946 KYD
5 CAD2,99730 KYD
10 CAD5,99459 KYD
20 CAD11,98918 KYD
50 CAD29,97295 KYD
100 CAD59,94590 KYD
250 CAD149,86475 KYD
500 CAD299,72950 KYD
1000 CAD599,45900 KYD
2000 CAD1.198,91800 KYD
5000 CAD2.997,29500 KYD
10000 CAD5.994,59000 KYD