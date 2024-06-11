Convert CAD to KYD at the real exchange rate

5 Canadian dollars to Cayman Islands dollars

5 cad
2.98 kyd

C$1.000 CAD = $0.5953 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.58830.932550.785515278.61.514817.254458.7667
1 INR0.011963410.01115620.009397433.3330.01812220.08678730.703049
1 EUR1.0723589.635910.842345298.7571.62447.7792663.0185
1 GBP1.27305106.4121.187161354.6721.928439.2352174.8129

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CAD0.59526 KYD
5 CAD2.97630 KYD
10 CAD5.95260 KYD
20 CAD11.90520 KYD
50 CAD29.76300 KYD
100 CAD59.52600 KYD
250 CAD148.81500 KYD
500 CAD297.63000 KYD
1000 CAD595.26000 KYD
2000 CAD1190.52000 KYD
5000 CAD2976.30000 KYD
10000 CAD5952.60000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 KYD1.67994 CAD
5 KYD8.39970 CAD
10 KYD16.79940 CAD
20 KYD33.59880 CAD
50 KYD83.99700 CAD
100 KYD167.99400 CAD
250 KYD419.98500 CAD
500 KYD839.97000 CAD
1000 KYD1679.94000 CAD
2000 KYD3359.88000 CAD
5000 KYD8399.70000 CAD
10000 KYD16799.40000 CAD