Cayman Islands dollar to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Canadian dollars is currently 1,668 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.099% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1,674 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 1,664 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.157% decrease in value.