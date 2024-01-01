South Korean wons to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert KRW to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
228.53 lkr

1.000 KRW = 0.2285 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:12
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KRW0.22853 LKR
5 KRW1.14266 LKR
10 KRW2.28531 LKR
20 KRW4.57062 LKR
50 KRW11.42655 LKR
100 KRW22.85310 LKR
250 KRW57.13275 LKR
500 KRW114.26550 LKR
1000 KRW228.53100 LKR
2000 KRW457.06200 LKR
5000 KRW1,142.65500 LKR
10000 KRW2,285.31000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / South Korean Won
1 LKR4.37577 KRW
5 LKR21.87885 KRW
10 LKR43.75770 KRW
20 LKR87.51540 KRW
50 LKR218.78850 KRW
100 LKR437.57700 KRW
250 LKR1,093.94250 KRW
500 LKR2,187.88500 KRW
1000 LKR4,375.77000 KRW
2000 LKR8,751.54000 KRW
5000 LKR21,878.85000 KRW
10000 LKR43,757.70000 KRW