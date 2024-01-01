Jamaican dollars to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert JMD to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
247.98 uyu

1.000 JMD = 0.2480 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.331.5191.340.91618.7140.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.62810.8820.60312.320.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.951.13410.68313.9680.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 JMD0.24798 UYU
5 JMD1.23989 UYU
10 JMD2.47977 UYU
20 JMD4.95954 UYU
50 JMD12.39885 UYU
100 JMD24.79770 UYU
250 JMD61.99425 UYU
500 JMD123.98850 UYU
1000 JMD247.97700 UYU
2000 JMD495.95400 UYU
5000 JMD1,239.88500 UYU
10000 JMD2,479.77000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 UYU4.03263 JMD
5 UYU20.16315 JMD
10 UYU40.32630 JMD
20 UYU80.65260 JMD
50 UYU201.63150 JMD
100 UYU403.26300 JMD
250 UYU1,008.15750 JMD
500 UYU2,016.31500 JMD
1000 UYU4,032.63000 JMD
2000 UYU8,065.26000 JMD
5000 UYU20,163.15000 JMD
10000 UYU40,326.30000 JMD