Jamaican dollars to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert JMD to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
259.31 uyu

J$1.000 JMD = $U0.2593 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25930.2593
Low0.25590.2456
Average0.25730.2528
Change0.85%4.80%
1 JMD to UYU stats

The performance of JMD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2593 and a 30 day low of 0.2559. This means the 30 day average was 0.2573. The change for JMD to UYU was 0.85.

The performance of JMD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2593 and a 90 day low of 0.2456. This means the 90 day average was 0.2528. The change for JMD to UYU was 4.80.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 JMD0.25931 UYU
5 JMD1.29657 UYU
10 JMD2.59313 UYU
20 JMD5.18626 UYU
50 JMD12.96565 UYU
100 JMD25.93130 UYU
250 JMD64.82825 UYU
500 JMD129.65650 UYU
1000 JMD259.31300 UYU
2000 JMD518.62600 UYU
5000 JMD1,296.56500 UYU
10000 JMD2,593.13000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 UYU3.85634 JMD
5 UYU19.28170 JMD
10 UYU38.56340 JMD
20 UYU77.12680 JMD
50 UYU192.81700 JMD
100 UYU385.63400 JMD
250 UYU964.08500 JMD
500 UYU1,928.17000 JMD
1000 UYU3,856.34000 JMD
2000 UYU7,712.68000 JMD
5000 UYU19,281.70000 JMD
10000 UYU38,563.40000 JMD