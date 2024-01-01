50 Jamaican dollars to Uruguayan pesos

Convert JMD to UYU at the real exchange rate

50 jmd
12.55 uyu

1.000 JMD = 0.2509 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6221.4641.6530.96917.764
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8021.7151.9361.13520.807
1 USD0.9420.804183.4991.381.5570.91316.737
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 JMD0.25095 UYU
5 JMD1.25474 UYU
10 JMD2.50947 UYU
20 JMD5.01894 UYU
50 JMD12.54735 UYU
100 JMD25.09470 UYU
250 JMD62.73675 UYU
500 JMD125.47350 UYU
1000 JMD250.94700 UYU
2000 JMD501.89400 UYU
5000 JMD1,254.73500 UYU
10000 JMD2,509.47000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 UYU3.98491 JMD
5 UYU19.92455 JMD
10 UYU39.84910 JMD
20 UYU79.69820 JMD
50 UYU199.24550 JMD
100 UYU398.49100 JMD
250 UYU996.22750 JMD
500 UYU1,992.45500 JMD
1000 UYU3,984.91000 JMD
2000 UYU7,969.82000 JMD
5000 UYU19,924.55000 JMD
10000 UYU39,849.10000 JMD