Jamaican dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert JMD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
100.37 mvr

1.000 JMD = 0.1004 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 JMD0.10037 MVR
5 JMD0.50183 MVR
10 JMD1.00365 MVR
20 JMD2.00730 MVR
50 JMD5.01825 MVR
100 JMD10.03650 MVR
250 JMD25.09125 MVR
500 JMD50.18250 MVR
1000 JMD100.36500 MVR
2000 JMD200.73000 MVR
5000 JMD501.82500 MVR
10000 JMD1,003.65000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jamaican Dollar
1 MVR9.96368 JMD
5 MVR49.81840 JMD
10 MVR99.63680 JMD
20 MVR199.27360 JMD
50 MVR498.18400 JMD
100 MVR996.36800 JMD
250 MVR2,490.92000 JMD
500 MVR4,981.84000 JMD
1000 MVR9,963.68000 JMD
2000 MVR19,927.36000 JMD
5000 MVR49,818.40000 JMD
10000 MVR99,636.80000 JMD