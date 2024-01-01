Jamaican dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert JMD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
97.39 mvr

J$1.000 JMD = MVR0.09739 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09860.0992
Low0.09720.0972
Average0.09760.0981
Change-0.29%-0.48%
1 JMD to MVR stats

The performance of JMD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0986 and a 30 day low of 0.0972. This means the 30 day average was 0.0976. The change for JMD to MVR was -0.29.

The performance of JMD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0992 and a 90 day low of 0.0972. This means the 90 day average was 0.0981. The change for JMD to MVR was -0.48.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 JMD0.09739 MVR
5 JMD0.48695 MVR
10 JMD0.97391 MVR
20 JMD1.94781 MVR
50 JMD4.86953 MVR
100 JMD9.73905 MVR
250 JMD24.34763 MVR
500 JMD48.69525 MVR
1000 JMD97.39050 MVR
2000 JMD194.78100 MVR
5000 JMD486.95250 MVR
10000 JMD973.90500 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jamaican Dollar
1 MVR10.26790 JMD
5 MVR51.33950 JMD
10 MVR102.67900 JMD
20 MVR205.35800 JMD
50 MVR513.39500 JMD
100 MVR1,026.79000 JMD
250 MVR2,566.97500 JMD
500 MVR5,133.95000 JMD
1000 MVR10,267.90000 JMD
2000 MVR20,535.80000 JMD
5000 MVR51,339.50000 JMD
10000 MVR102,679.00000 JMD