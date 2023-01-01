10 Maldivian rufiyaas to Jamaican dollars
Convert MVR to JMD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Jamaican dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jamaican Dollar
|1 MVR
|10.02070 JMD
|5 MVR
|50.10350 JMD
|10 MVR
|100.20700 JMD
|20 MVR
|200.41400 JMD
|50 MVR
|501.03500 JMD
|100 MVR
|1002.07000 JMD
|250 MVR
|2505.17500 JMD
|500 MVR
|5010.35000 JMD
|1000 MVR
|10020.70000 JMD
|2000 MVR
|20041.40000 JMD
|5000 MVR
|50103.50000 JMD
|10000 MVR
|100207.00000 JMD