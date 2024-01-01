Jamaican dollars to Lesotho lotis today

Convert JMD to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
121.83 lsl

1.000 JMD = 0.1218 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 JMD0.12183 LSL
5 JMD0.60916 LSL
10 JMD1.21831 LSL
20 JMD2.43662 LSL
50 JMD6.09155 LSL
100 JMD12.18310 LSL
250 JMD30.45775 LSL
500 JMD60.91550 LSL
1000 JMD121.83100 LSL
2000 JMD243.66200 LSL
5000 JMD609.15500 LSL
10000 JMD1,218.31000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Jamaican Dollar
1 LSL8.20807 JMD
5 LSL41.04035 JMD
10 LSL82.08070 JMD
20 LSL164.16140 JMD
50 LSL410.40350 JMD
100 LSL820.80700 JMD
250 LSL2,052.01750 JMD
500 LSL4,104.03500 JMD
1000 LSL8,208.07000 JMD
2000 LSL16,416.14000 JMD
5000 LSL41,040.35000 JMD
10000 LSL82,080.70000 JMD