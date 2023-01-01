1 thousand Lesotho lotis to Jamaican dollars

Convert LSL to JMD at the real exchange rate

1000 lsl
8219.31 jmd

1.00000 LSL = 8.21931 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86821.091491.01781.493251.661690.9638518.7035
1 GBP1.1518111.2571104.8361.719961.913981.1101721.5432
1 USD0.916250.795482183.39551.36821.522530.8831517.1372
1 INR0.01098690.009538660.011991110.01640620.01825680.01058990.205493

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Jamaican Dollar
1 LSL8.21931 JMD
5 LSL41.09655 JMD
10 LSL82.19310 JMD
20 LSL164.38620 JMD
50 LSL410.96550 JMD
100 LSL821.93100 JMD
250 LSL2054.82750 JMD
500 LSL4109.65500 JMD
1000 LSL8219.31000 JMD
2000 LSL16438.62000 JMD
5000 LSL41096.55000 JMD
10000 LSL82193.10000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 JMD0.12166 LSL
5 JMD0.60833 LSL
10 JMD1.21665 LSL
20 JMD2.43330 LSL
50 JMD6.08325 LSL
100 JMD12.16650 LSL
250 JMD30.41625 LSL
500 JMD60.83250 LSL
1000 JMD121.66500 LSL
2000 JMD243.33000 LSL
5000 JMD608.32500 LSL
10000 JMD1216.65000 LSL