Jamaican dollars to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert JMD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
50.77 gtq

1.000 JMD = 0.05077 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.351.5191.340.91618.7150.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.61110.8820.60312.3170.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.961.13410.68313.9680.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 JMD0.05077 GTQ
5 JMD0.25386 GTQ
10 JMD0.50772 GTQ
20 JMD1.01544 GTQ
50 JMD2.53860 GTQ
100 JMD5.07719 GTQ
250 JMD12.69298 GTQ
500 JMD25.38595 GTQ
1000 JMD50.77190 GTQ
2000 JMD101.54380 GTQ
5000 JMD253.85950 GTQ
10000 JMD507.71900 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Jamaican Dollar
1 GTQ19.69590 JMD
5 GTQ98.47950 JMD
10 GTQ196.95900 JMD
20 GTQ393.91800 JMD
50 GTQ984.79500 JMD
100 GTQ1,969.59000 JMD
250 GTQ4,923.97500 JMD
500 GTQ9,847.95000 JMD
1000 GTQ19,695.90000 JMD
2000 GTQ39,391.80000 JMD
5000 GTQ98,479.50000 JMD
10000 GTQ196,959.00000 JMD