Jamaican dollars to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert JMD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
49.64 gtq

J$1.000 JMD = Q0.04964 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04980.0500
Low0.04950.0495
Average0.04960.0498
Change-0.37%-0.57%
1 JMD to GTQ stats

The performance of JMD to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0498 and a 30 day low of 0.0495. This means the 30 day average was 0.0496. The change for JMD to GTQ was -0.37.

The performance of JMD to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0500 and a 90 day low of 0.0495. This means the 90 day average was 0.0498. The change for JMD to GTQ was -0.57.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 JMD0.04964 GTQ
5 JMD0.24820 GTQ
10 JMD0.49639 GTQ
20 JMD0.99279 GTQ
50 JMD2.48196 GTQ
100 JMD4.96393 GTQ
250 JMD12.40983 GTQ
500 JMD24.81965 GTQ
1000 JMD49.63930 GTQ
2000 JMD99.27860 GTQ
5000 JMD248.19650 GTQ
10000 JMD496.39300 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Jamaican Dollar
1 GTQ20.14530 JMD
5 GTQ100.72650 JMD
10 GTQ201.45300 JMD
20 GTQ402.90600 JMD
50 GTQ1,007.26500 JMD
100 GTQ2,014.53000 JMD
250 GTQ5,036.32500 JMD
500 GTQ10,072.65000 JMD
1000 GTQ20,145.30000 JMD
2000 GTQ40,290.60000 JMD
5000 GTQ100,726.50000 JMD
10000 GTQ201,453.00000 JMD