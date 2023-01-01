5 Indian rupees to Gambian dalasis

Convert INR to GMD at the real exchange rate

5 inr
4.03 gmd

1.00000 INR = 0.80658 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.370450.91913.672550.8009291.528822851.3422
1 CAD0.72968710.6706692.679810.5844281.11556207.9610.979386
1 EUR1.0881.4910513.995730.87141.66335310.081.46031
1 AED0.272290.373160.25026710.2180850.41628277.60280.365468

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 INR0.80658 GMD
5 INR4.03291 GMD
10 INR8.06582 GMD
20 INR16.13164 GMD
50 INR40.32910 GMD
100 INR80.65820 GMD
250 INR201.64550 GMD
500 INR403.29100 GMD
1000 INR806.58200 GMD
2000 INR1613.16400 GMD
5000 INR4032.91000 GMD
10000 INR8065.82000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Indian Rupee
1 GMD1.23980 INR
5 GMD6.19900 INR
10 GMD12.39800 INR
20 GMD24.79600 INR
50 GMD61.99000 INR
100 GMD123.98000 INR
250 GMD309.95000 INR
500 GMD619.90000 INR
1000 GMD1239.80000 INR
2000 GMD2479.60000 INR
5000 GMD6199.00000 INR
10000 GMD12398.00000 INR