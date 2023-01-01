2000 Indian rupees to Algerian dinars

Convert INR to DZD at the real exchange rate

2,000 inr
3,225.54 dzd

1.00000 INR = 1.61277 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.0878590.63371.49221.664020.962418.7231
1 GBP1.1469211.2477103.9521.711471.908531.103821.4743
1 USD0.919250.801475183.31451.37171.529640.884717.2111
1 INR0.01103340.009619870.012002710.01646410.01835980.01061880.20658

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 INR1.61277 DZD
5 INR8.06385 DZD
10 INR16.12770 DZD
20 INR32.25540 DZD
50 INR80.63850 DZD
100 INR161.27700 DZD
250 INR403.19250 DZD
500 INR806.38500 DZD
1000 INR1612.77000 DZD
2000 INR3225.54000 DZD
5000 INR8063.85000 DZD
10000 INR16127.70000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 DZD0.62005 INR
5 DZD3.10026 INR
10 DZD6.20052 INR
20 DZD12.40104 INR
50 DZD31.00260 INR
100 DZD62.00520 INR
250 DZD155.01300 INR
500 DZD310.02600 INR
1000 DZD620.05200 INR
2000 DZD1240.10400 INR
5000 DZD3100.26000 INR
10000 DZD6200.52000 INR