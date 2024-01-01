Isle of Man pounds to Pakistani rupees today

Convert IMP to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
356,065 pkr

1.000 IMP = 356.1 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7181.4731.6590.96818.226
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2081.7241.9421.13321.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.1021.3491.520.88716.696
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 IMP356.06500 PKR
5 IMP1,780.32500 PKR
10 IMP3,560.65000 PKR
20 IMP7,121.30000 PKR
50 IMP17,803.25000 PKR
100 IMP35,606.50000 PKR
250 IMP89,016.25000 PKR
500 IMP178,032.50000 PKR
1000 IMP356,065.00000 PKR
2000 IMP712,130.00000 PKR
5000 IMP1,780,325.00000 PKR
10000 IMP3,560,650.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 PKR0.00281 IMP
5 PKR0.01404 IMP
10 PKR0.02808 IMP
20 PKR0.05617 IMP
50 PKR0.14042 IMP
100 PKR0.28085 IMP
250 PKR0.70212 IMP
500 PKR1.40424 IMP
1000 PKR2.80848 IMP
2000 PKR5.61696 IMP
5000 PKR14.04240 IMP
10000 PKR28.08480 IMP