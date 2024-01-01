Isle of Man pounds to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert IMP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
393.031 kwd

1.000 IMP = 0.3930 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7521.4731.6590.96818.235
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2381.7251.9421.13321.347
1 USD0.9160.782183.1021.3491.5190.88616.698
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 IMP0.39303 KWD
5 IMP1.96516 KWD
10 IMP3.93031 KWD
20 IMP7.86062 KWD
50 IMP19.65155 KWD
100 IMP39.30310 KWD
250 IMP98.25775 KWD
500 IMP196.51550 KWD
1000 IMP393.03100 KWD
2000 IMP786.06200 KWD
5000 IMP1,965.15500 KWD
10000 IMP3,930.31000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 KWD2.54433 IMP
5 KWD12.72165 IMP
10 KWD25.44330 IMP
20 KWD50.88660 IMP
50 KWD127.21650 IMP
100 KWD254.43300 IMP
250 KWD636.08250 IMP
500 KWD1,272.16500 IMP
1000 KWD2,544.33000 IMP
2000 KWD5,088.66000 IMP
5000 KWD12,721.65000 IMP
10000 KWD25,443.30000 IMP