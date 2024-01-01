10 Indonesian rupiahs to Polish zloty

Convert IDR to PLN at the real exchange rate

10 idr
0.00 pln

Rp1.000 IDR = zł0.0002500 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

IDR to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 IDR to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change2.99%3.17%
View full history

1 IDR to PLN stats

The performance of IDR to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to PLN was 2.99.

The performance of IDR to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to PLN was 3.17.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9650.9071.3091.491.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.60111.4441.6441.4950.8438.601
1 SGD0.76464.1340.69311.1381.0350.5845.957

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Polish Zloty
1 IDR0.00025 PLN
5 IDR0.00125 PLN
10 IDR0.00250 PLN
20 IDR0.00500 PLN
50 IDR0.01250 PLN
100 IDR0.02500 PLN
250 IDR0.06251 PLN
500 IDR0.12502 PLN
1000 IDR0.25003 PLN
2000 IDR0.50006 PLN
5000 IDR1.25016 PLN
10000 IDR2.50032 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PLN3,999.48000 IDR
5 PLN19,997.40000 IDR
10 PLN39,994.80000 IDR
20 PLN79,989.60000 IDR
50 PLN199,974.00000 IDR
100 PLN399,948.00000 IDR
250 PLN999,870.00000 IDR
500 PLN1,999,740.00000 IDR
1000 PLN3,999,480.00000 IDR
2000 PLN7,998,960.00000 IDR
5000 PLN19,997,400.00000 IDR
10000 PLN39,994,800.00000 IDR