250 Indonesian rupiahs to Norwegian kroner

Convert IDR to NOK at the real exchange rate

250 idr
0.17 nok

Rp1.000 IDR = kr0.0006906 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:04
IDR to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 IDR to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0006
Average0.00070.0007
Change2.05%6.39%
1 IDR to NOK stats

The performance of IDR to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for IDR to NOK was 2.05.

The performance of IDR to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for IDR to NOK was 6.39.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9650.9071.3091.4911.3560.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.58411.4441.6441.4950.8428.6
1 SGD0.76464.1250.69311.1391.0350.5845.956

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Norwegian Krone
1 IDR0.00069 NOK
5 IDR0.00345 NOK
10 IDR0.00691 NOK
20 IDR0.01381 NOK
50 IDR0.03453 NOK
100 IDR0.06906 NOK
250 IDR0.17265 NOK
500 IDR0.34529 NOK
1000 IDR0.69058 NOK
2000 IDR1.38117 NOK
5000 IDR3.45292 NOK
10000 IDR6.90583 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NOK1,448.05000 IDR
5 NOK7,240.25000 IDR
10 NOK14,480.50000 IDR
20 NOK28,961.00000 IDR
50 NOK72,402.50000 IDR
100 NOK144,805.00000 IDR
250 NOK362,012.50000 IDR
500 NOK724,025.00000 IDR
1000 NOK1,448,050.00000 IDR
2000 NOK2,896,100.00000 IDR
5000 NOK7,240,250.00000 IDR
10000 NOK14,480,500.00000 IDR