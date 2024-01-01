2,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Norwegian kroner
Convert IDR to NOK at the real exchange rate
IDR to NOK conversion chart
1 IDR = 0.00069 NOK
0
|1 IDR to NOK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Low
|0.0007
|0.0006
|Average
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Change
|2.05%
|6.39%
1 IDR to NOK stats
The performance of IDR to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for IDR to NOK was 2.05.
The performance of IDR to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for IDR to NOK was 6.39.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 NOK
|1,448.67000 IDR
|5 NOK
|7,243.35000 IDR
|10 NOK
|14,486.70000 IDR
|20 NOK
|28,973.40000 IDR
|50 NOK
|72,433.50000 IDR
|100 NOK
|144,867.00000 IDR
|250 NOK
|362,167.50000 IDR
|500 NOK
|724,335.00000 IDR
|1000 NOK
|1,448,670.00000 IDR
|2000 NOK
|2,897,340.00000 IDR
|5000 NOK
|7,243,350.00000 IDR
|10000 NOK
|14,486,700.00000 IDR