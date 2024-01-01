1 Indonesian rupiah to Cambodian riels

Convert IDR to KHR at the real exchange rate

1 idr
0.26 khr

Rp1.000 IDR = ៛0.2625 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20
IDR to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KHR
1 IDR to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26520.2652
Low0.25350.2504
Average0.26070.2552
Change3.54%4.09%
1 IDR to KHR stats

The performance of IDR to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2652 and a 30 day low of 0.2535. This means the 30 day average was 0.2607. The change for IDR to KHR was 3.54.

The performance of IDR to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2652 and a 90 day low of 0.2504. This means the 90 day average was 0.2552. The change for IDR to KHR was 4.09.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Cambodian Riel
1 IDR0.26250 KHR
5 IDR1.31251 KHR
10 IDR2.62502 KHR
20 IDR5.25004 KHR
50 IDR13.12510 KHR
100 IDR26.25020 KHR
250 IDR65.62550 KHR
500 IDR131.25100 KHR
1000 IDR262.50200 KHR
2000 IDR525.00400 KHR
5000 IDR1,312.51000 KHR
10000 IDR2,625.02000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KHR3.80949 IDR
5 KHR19.04745 IDR
10 KHR38.09490 IDR
20 KHR76.18980 IDR
50 KHR190.47450 IDR
100 KHR380.94900 IDR
250 KHR952.37250 IDR
500 KHR1,904.74500 IDR
1000 KHR3,809.49000 IDR
2000 KHR7,618.98000 IDR
5000 KHR19,047.45000 IDR
10000 KHR38,094.90000 IDR