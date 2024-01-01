250 Indonesian rupiahs to Canadian dollars

Convert IDR to CAD at the real exchange rate

250 idr
0.02 cad

Rp1.000 IDR = C$0.00008724 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
IDR to CAD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 IDR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change1.80%3.78%
1 IDR to CAD stats

The performance of IDR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to CAD was 1.80.

The performance of IDR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to CAD was 3.78.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9670.9051.3081.4881.3540.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.73711.4451.6431.4960.8438.613
1 SGD0.76464.1770.69211.1371.0350.5835.961

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Canadian dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to CAD rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Features our users love:
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Canadian Dollar
1 IDR0.00009 CAD
5 IDR0.00044 CAD
10 IDR0.00087 CAD
20 IDR0.00174 CAD
50 IDR0.00436 CAD
100 IDR0.00872 CAD
250 IDR0.02181 CAD
500 IDR0.04362 CAD
1000 IDR0.08724 CAD
2000 IDR0.17449 CAD
5000 IDR0.43622 CAD
10000 IDR0.87243 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CAD11,462.20000 IDR
5 CAD57,311.00000 IDR
10 CAD114,622.00000 IDR
20 CAD229,244.00000 IDR
50 CAD573,110.00000 IDR
100 CAD1,146,220.00000 IDR
250 CAD2,865,550.00000 IDR
500 CAD5,731,100.00000 IDR
1000 CAD11,462,200.00000 IDR
2000 CAD22,924,400.00000 IDR
5000 CAD57,311,000.00000 IDR
10000 CAD114,622,000.00000 IDR