100 Canadian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert CAD to IDR at the real exchange rate

100 cad
1138020 idr

1.00000 CAD = 11380.20000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:37
How to convert Canadian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CAD11380.20000 IDR
5 CAD56901.00000 IDR
10 CAD113802.00000 IDR
20 CAD227604.00000 IDR
50 CAD569010.00000 IDR
100 CAD1138020.00000 IDR
250 CAD2845050.00000 IDR
500 CAD5690100.00000 IDR
1000 CAD11380200.00000 IDR
2000 CAD22760400.00000 IDR
5000 CAD56901000.00000 IDR
10000 CAD113802000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Canadian Dollar
1 IDR0.00009 CAD
5 IDR0.00044 CAD
10 IDR0.00088 CAD
20 IDR0.00176 CAD
50 IDR0.00439 CAD
100 IDR0.00879 CAD
250 IDR0.02197 CAD
500 IDR0.04394 CAD
1000 IDR0.08787 CAD
2000 IDR0.17574 CAD
5000 IDR0.43936 CAD
10000 IDR0.87872 CAD