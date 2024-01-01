1 Indonesian rupiah to Australian dollars

Convert IDR to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 idr
0.00 aud

Rp1.000 IDR = A$0.00009587 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

IDR to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 IDR to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change0.92%3.92%
View full history

1 IDR to AUD stats

The performance of IDR to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to AUD was 0.92.

The performance of IDR to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to AUD was 3.92.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9580.9061.3091.4881.3540.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.69811.4451.6431.4950.8438.611
1 SGD0.76464.1470.69211.1371.0350.5835.958

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Australian Dollar
1 IDR0.00010 AUD
5 IDR0.00048 AUD
10 IDR0.00096 AUD
20 IDR0.00192 AUD
50 IDR0.00479 AUD
100 IDR0.00959 AUD
250 IDR0.02397 AUD
500 IDR0.04794 AUD
1000 IDR0.09587 AUD
2000 IDR0.19175 AUD
5000 IDR0.47936 AUD
10000 IDR0.95873 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 AUD10,430.50000 IDR
5 AUD52,152.50000 IDR
10 AUD104,305.00000 IDR
20 AUD208,610.00000 IDR
50 AUD521,525.00000 IDR
100 AUD1,043,050.00000 IDR
250 AUD2,607,625.00000 IDR
500 AUD5,215,250.00000 IDR
1000 AUD10,430,500.00000 IDR
2000 AUD20,861,000.00000 IDR
5000 AUD52,152,500.00000 IDR
10000 AUD104,305,000.00000 IDR