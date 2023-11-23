500 Australian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert AUD to IDR at the real exchange rate

500 aud
5096150 idr

1.00000 AUD = 10192.30000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871751.08990.72951.490791.664120.962518.7346
1 GBP1.1471211.2492104.0761.710091.908921.104121.4906
1 USD0.918250.800512183.31451.368951.528120.8838517.2035
1 INR0.01102180.009608320.012002710.01643110.01834160.01060860.206489

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 AUD10192.30000 IDR
5 AUD50961.50000 IDR
10 AUD101923.00000 IDR
20 AUD203846.00000 IDR
50 AUD509615.00000 IDR
100 AUD1019230.00000 IDR
250 AUD2548075.00000 IDR
500 AUD5096150.00000 IDR
1000 AUD10192300.00000 IDR
2000 AUD20384600.00000 IDR
5000 AUD50961500.00000 IDR
10000 AUD101923000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Australian Dollar
1 IDR0.00010 AUD
5 IDR0.00049 AUD
10 IDR0.00098 AUD
20 IDR0.00196 AUD
50 IDR0.00491 AUD
100 IDR0.00981 AUD
250 IDR0.02453 AUD
500 IDR0.04906 AUD
1000 IDR0.09811 AUD
2000 IDR0.19623 AUD
5000 IDR0.49057 AUD
10000 IDR0.98113 AUD