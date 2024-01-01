5 Haitian gourdes to Euros

Convert HTG to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 htg
0.03 eur

G1.000 HTG = €0.006911 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
HTG to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 HTG to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00700.0071
Low0.00680.0068
Average0.00690.0070
Change-1.04%-0.39%
1 HTG to EUR stats

The performance of HTG to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0070 and a 30 day low of 0.0068. This means the 30 day average was 0.0069. The change for HTG to EUR was -1.04.

The performance of HTG to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0071 and a 90 day low of 0.0068. This means the 90 day average was 0.0070. The change for HTG to EUR was -0.39.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Euro
1 HTG0.00691 EUR
5 HTG0.03456 EUR
10 HTG0.06911 EUR
20 HTG0.13823 EUR
50 HTG0.34557 EUR
100 HTG0.69113 EUR
250 HTG1.72783 EUR
500 HTG3.45565 EUR
1000 HTG6.91130 EUR
2000 HTG13.82260 EUR
5000 HTG34.55650 EUR
10000 HTG69.11300 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Haitian Gourde
1 EUR144.69100 HTG
5 EUR723.45500 HTG
10 EUR1,446.91000 HTG
20 EUR2,893.82000 HTG
50 EUR7,234.55000 HTG
100 EUR14,469.10000 HTG
250 EUR36,172.75000 HTG
500 EUR72,345.50000 HTG
1000 EUR144,691.00000 HTG
2000 EUR289,382.00000 HTG
5000 EUR723,455.00000 HTG
10000 EUR1,446,910.00000 HTG