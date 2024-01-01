1 HRK to TRY stats

The performance of HRK to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8635 and a 30 day low of 4.7316. This means the 30 day average was 4.8110. The change for HRK to TRY was 2.23.



The performance of HRK to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8635 and a 90 day low of 4.5993. This means the 90 day average was 4.7197. The change for HRK to TRY was 4.99.