Croatian kuna to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Turkish liras is currently 4.837 today, reflecting a -0.100% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.221% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 4.898 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 4.827 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.012% increase in value.