2000 Turkish liras to Croatian kunas

Convert TRY to HRK at the real exchange rate

2000 try
487.24 hrk

1.00000 TRY = 0.24362 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Croatian Kuna
1 TRY0.24362 HRK
5 TRY1.21810 HRK
10 TRY2.43621 HRK
20 TRY4.87242 HRK
50 TRY12.18105 HRK
100 TRY24.36210 HRK
250 TRY60.90525 HRK
500 TRY121.81050 HRK
1000 TRY243.62100 HRK
2000 TRY487.24200 HRK
5000 TRY1218.10500 HRK
10000 TRY2436.21000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Turkish Lira
1 HRK4.10474 TRY
5 HRK20.52370 TRY
10 HRK41.04740 TRY
20 HRK82.09480 TRY
50 HRK205.23700 TRY
100 HRK410.47400 TRY
250 HRK1026.18500 TRY
500 HRK2052.37000 TRY
1000 HRK4104.74000 TRY
2000 HRK8209.48000 TRY
5000 HRK20523.70000 TRY
10000 HRK41047.40000 TRY