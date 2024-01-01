1 Croatian kuna to Turkish liras

Convert HRK to TRY

1 hrk
4.84 try

kn1.000 HRK = TL4.837 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid-market rate

TRY
1 HRK to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.86354.8635
Low4.73164.5993
Average4.81104.7197
Change2.23%4.99%
1 HRK to TRY stats

The performance of HRK to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8635 and a 30 day low of 4.7316. This means the 30 day average was 4.8110. The change for HRK to TRY was 2.23.

The performance of HRK to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8635 and a 90 day low of 4.5993. This means the 90 day average was 4.7197. The change for HRK to TRY was 4.99.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Turkish Lira
1 HRK4.83688 TRY
5 HRK24.18440 TRY
10 HRK48.36880 TRY
20 HRK96.73760 TRY
50 HRK241.84400 TRY
100 HRK483.68800 TRY
250 HRK1,209.22000 TRY
500 HRK2,418.44000 TRY
1000 HRK4,836.88000 TRY
2000 HRK9,673.76000 TRY
5000 HRK24,184.40000 TRY
10000 HRK48,368.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Croatian Kuna
1 TRY0.20675 HRK
5 TRY1.03373 HRK
10 TRY2.06745 HRK
20 TRY4.13490 HRK
50 TRY10.33725 HRK
100 TRY20.67450 HRK
250 TRY51.68625 HRK
500 TRY103.37250 HRK
1000 TRY206.74500 HRK
2000 TRY413.49000 HRK
5000 TRY1,033.72500 HRK
10000 TRY2,067.45000 HRK