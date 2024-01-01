1 Croatian kuna to Russian rubles

Convert HRK to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 hrk
12.61 rub

kn1.000 HRK = руб12.61 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:26
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RUB
1 HRK to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.104313.1043
Low12.089411.8936
Average12.767412.5768
Change3.76%-0.57%
View full history

1 HRK to RUB stats

The performance of HRK to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.1043 and a 30 day low of 12.0894. This means the 30 day average was 12.7674. The change for HRK to RUB was 3.76.

The performance of HRK to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.1043 and a 90 day low of 11.8936. This means the 90 day average was 12.5768. The change for HRK to RUB was -0.57.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3090.9061.4860.7621.61717.95
1 CAD0.73810.9670.6691.0970.5631.19413.255
1 SGD0.7641.03410.6921.1350.5821.23513.71
1 EUR1.1041.4951.44511.640.8421.78519.814

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Russian Ruble
1 HRK12.61200 RUB
5 HRK63.06000 RUB
10 HRK126.12000 RUB
20 HRK252.24000 RUB
50 HRK630.60000 RUB
100 HRK1,261.20000 RUB
250 HRK3,153.00000 RUB
500 HRK6,306.00000 RUB
1000 HRK12,612.00000 RUB
2000 HRK25,224.00000 RUB
5000 HRK63,060.00000 RUB
10000 HRK126,120.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Croatian Kuna
1 RUB0.07929 HRK
5 RUB0.39645 HRK
10 RUB0.79289 HRK
20 RUB1.58579 HRK
50 RUB3.96446 HRK
100 RUB7.92893 HRK
250 RUB19.82233 HRK
500 RUB39.64465 HRK
1000 RUB79.28930 HRK
2000 RUB158.57860 HRK
5000 RUB396.44650 HRK
10000 RUB792.89300 HRK