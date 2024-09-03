Croatian kuna to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Russian rubles is currently 12.612 today, reflecting a -1.464% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -3.180% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 13.128 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 12.612 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.494% decrease in value.