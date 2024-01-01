Honduran lempiras to Thai bahts today

Convert HNL to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
1,458.13 thb

1.000 HNL = 1.458 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4071.4721.6620.96818.199
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8451.7241.9461.13421.307
1 USD0.920.786183.1591.3541.5290.89116.74
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Thai Baht
1 HNL1.45813 THB
5 HNL7.29065 THB
10 HNL14.58130 THB
20 HNL29.16260 THB
50 HNL72.90650 THB
100 HNL145.81300 THB
250 HNL364.53250 THB
500 HNL729.06500 THB
1000 HNL1,458.13000 THB
2000 HNL2,916.26000 THB
5000 HNL7,290.65000 THB
10000 HNL14,581.30000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Honduran Lempira
1 THB0.68581 HNL
5 THB3.42905 HNL
10 THB6.85809 HNL
20 THB13.71618 HNL
50 THB34.29045 HNL
100 THB68.58090 HNL
250 THB171.45225 HNL
500 THB342.90450 HNL
1000 THB685.80900 HNL
2000 THB1,371.61800 HNL
5000 THB3,429.04500 HNL
10000 THB6,858.09000 HNL