10 Honduran lempiras to Thai bahts

Convert HNL to THB at the real exchange rate

10 hnl
13.81 thb

L1.000 HNL = ฿1.381 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:45
HNL to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 HNL to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.43551.4921
Low1.36571.3657
Average1.39581.4450
Change-3.25%-6.55%
1 HNL to THB stats

The performance of HNL to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4355 and a 30 day low of 1.3657. This means the 30 day average was 1.3958. The change for HNL to THB was -3.25.

The performance of HNL to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4921 and a 90 day low of 1.3657. This means the 90 day average was 1.4450. The change for HNL to THB was -6.55.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7931.4941.6380.94321.867
1 GBP1.18711.312110.1841.7741.9451.11925.965
1 USD0.9050.762183.9531.3511.4820.85319.784
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Thai Baht
1 HNL1.38053 THB
5 HNL6.90265 THB
10 HNL13.80530 THB
20 HNL27.61060 THB
50 HNL69.02650 THB
100 HNL138.05300 THB
250 HNL345.13250 THB
500 HNL690.26500 THB
1000 HNL1,380.53000 THB
2000 HNL2,761.06000 THB
5000 HNL6,902.65000 THB
10000 HNL13,805.30000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Honduran Lempira
1 THB0.72436 HNL
5 THB3.62181 HNL
10 THB7.24361 HNL
20 THB14.48722 HNL
50 THB36.21805 HNL
100 THB72.43610 HNL
250 THB181.09025 HNL
500 THB362.18050 HNL
1000 THB724.36100 HNL
2000 THB1,448.72200 HNL
5000 THB3,621.80500 HNL
10000 THB7,243.61000 HNL