100 Thai bahts to Honduran lempiras

Convert THB to HNL at the real exchange rate

100 thb
69.90 hnl

1.00000 THB = 0.69904 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Honduran Lempira
1 THB0.69904 HNL
5 THB3.49519 HNL
10 THB6.99037 HNL
20 THB13.98074 HNL
50 THB34.95185 HNL
100 THB69.90370 HNL
250 THB174.75925 HNL
500 THB349.51850 HNL
1000 THB699.03700 HNL
2000 THB1398.07400 HNL
5000 THB3495.18500 HNL
10000 THB6990.37000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Thai Baht
1 HNL1.43054 THB
5 HNL7.15270 THB
10 HNL14.30540 THB
20 HNL28.61080 THB
50 HNL71.52700 THB
100 HNL143.05400 THB
250 HNL357.63500 THB
500 HNL715.27000 THB
1000 HNL1430.54000 THB
2000 HNL2861.08000 THB
5000 HNL7152.70000 THB
10000 HNL14305.40000 THB