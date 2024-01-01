Honduran lempiras to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert HNL to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
31.74 shp

1.000 HNL = 0.03174 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4241.4721.6620.96818.199
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8541.7231.9461.13421.305
1 USD0.920.786183.161.3541.5280.89116.737
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Saint Helena Pound
1 HNL0.03174 SHP
5 HNL0.15870 SHP
10 HNL0.31740 SHP
20 HNL0.63480 SHP
50 HNL1.58701 SHP
100 HNL3.17402 SHP
250 HNL7.93505 SHP
500 HNL15.87010 SHP
1000 HNL31.74020 SHP
2000 HNL63.48040 SHP
5000 HNL158.70100 SHP
10000 HNL317.40200 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Honduran Lempira
1 SHP31.50580 HNL
5 SHP157.52900 HNL
10 SHP315.05800 HNL
20 SHP630.11600 HNL
50 SHP1,575.29000 HNL
100 SHP3,150.58000 HNL
250 SHP7,876.45000 HNL
500 SHP15,752.90000 HNL
1000 SHP31,505.80000 HNL
2000 SHP63,011.60000 HNL
5000 SHP157,529.00000 HNL
10000 SHP315,058.00000 HNL