10 Honduran lempiras to Philippine pesos

Convert HNL to PHP at the real exchange rate

10 hnl
22.84 php

L1.000 HNL = ₱2.284 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:30
HNL to PHP conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 HNL to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.33982.3783
Low2.26362.2636
Average2.29172.3393
Change-2.38%-3.72%
1 HNL to PHP stats

The performance of HNL to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3398 and a 30 day low of 2.2636. This means the 30 day average was 2.2917. The change for HNL to PHP was -2.38.

The performance of HNL to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3783 and a 90 day low of 2.2636. This means the 90 day average was 2.3393. The change for HNL to PHP was -3.72.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Philippine Peso
1 HNL2.28418 PHP
5 HNL11.42090 PHP
10 HNL22.84180 PHP
20 HNL45.68360 PHP
50 HNL114.20900 PHP
100 HNL228.41800 PHP
250 HNL571.04500 PHP
500 HNL1,142.09000 PHP
1000 HNL2,284.18000 PHP
2000 HNL4,568.36000 PHP
5000 HNL11,420.90000 PHP
10000 HNL22,841.80000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 PHP0.43780 HNL
5 PHP2.18898 HNL
10 PHP4.37795 HNL
20 PHP8.75590 HNL
50 PHP21.88975 HNL
100 PHP43.77950 HNL
250 PHP109.44875 HNL
500 PHP218.89750 HNL
1000 PHP437.79500 HNL
2000 PHP875.59000 HNL
5000 PHP2,188.97500 HNL
10000 PHP4,377.95000 HNL