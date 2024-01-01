10 Honduran lempiras to Philippine pesos

Convert HNL to PHP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = ₱2.340 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
HNL to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 HNL to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.34002.3400
Low2.31042.2357
Average2.32472.2882
Change1.16%2.93%
1 HNL to PHP stats

The performance of HNL to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3400 and a 30 day low of 2.3104. This means the 30 day average was 2.3247. The change for HNL to PHP was 1.16.

The performance of HNL to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3400 and a 90 day low of 2.2357. This means the 90 day average was 2.2882. The change for HNL to PHP was 2.93.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Philippine Peso
1 HNL2.33990 PHP
5 HNL11.69950 PHP
10 HNL23.39900 PHP
20 HNL46.79800 PHP
50 HNL116.99500 PHP
100 HNL233.99000 PHP
250 HNL584.97500 PHP
500 HNL1,169.95000 PHP
1000 HNL2,339.90000 PHP
2000 HNL4,679.80000 PHP
5000 HNL11,699.50000 PHP
10000 HNL23,399.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 PHP0.42737 HNL
5 PHP2.13685 HNL
10 PHP4.27369 HNL
20 PHP8.54738 HNL
50 PHP21.36845 HNL
100 PHP42.73690 HNL
250 PHP106.84225 HNL
500 PHP213.68450 HNL
1000 PHP427.36900 HNL
2000 PHP854.73800 HNL
5000 PHP2,136.84500 HNL
10000 PHP4,273.69000 HNL