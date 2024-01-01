5 Honduran lempiras to Japanese yen
Convert HNL to JPY at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HNL to JPY conversion chart
1 HNL = 5.88469 JPY
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HNL to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|6.0215
|6.5181
|Low
|5.7980
|5.7980
|Average
|5.8906
|6.1990
|Change
|0.06%
|-6.55%
|View full history
1 HNL to JPY stats
The performance of HNL to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0215 and a 30 day low of 5.7980. This means the 30 day average was 5.8906. The change for HNL to JPY was 0.06.
The performance of HNL to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.5181 and a 90 day low of 5.7980. This means the 90 day average was 6.1990. The change for HNL to JPY was -6.55.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Honduran lempiras to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Honduran Lempira
|100 JPY
|16.99320 HNL
|1000 JPY
|169.93200 HNL
|1500 JPY
|254.89800 HNL
|2000 JPY
|339.86400 HNL
|3000 JPY
|509.79600 HNL
|5000 JPY
|849.66000 HNL
|5400 JPY
|917.63280 HNL
|10000 JPY
|1,699.32000 HNL
|15000 JPY
|2,548.98000 HNL
|20000 JPY
|3,398.64000 HNL
|25000 JPY
|4,248.30000 HNL
|30000 JPY
|5,097.96000 HNL