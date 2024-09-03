Honduran lempira to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Japanese yen is currently 5.888 today, reflecting a -0.336% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.669% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 5.951 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 5.802 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.651% decrease in value.