Honduran lempiras to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert HNL to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
4,429.28 bdt

1.000 HNL = 4.429 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:05
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HNL4.42928 BDT
5 HNL22.14640 BDT
10 HNL44.29280 BDT
20 HNL88.58560 BDT
50 HNL221.46400 BDT
100 HNL442.92800 BDT
250 HNL1,107.32000 BDT
500 HNL2,214.64000 BDT
1000 HNL4,429.28000 BDT
2000 HNL8,858.56000 BDT
5000 HNL22,146.40000 BDT
10000 HNL44,292.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Honduran Lempira
1 BDT0.22577 HNL
5 BDT1.12885 HNL
10 BDT2.25770 HNL
20 BDT4.51540 HNL
50 BDT11.28850 HNL
100 BDT22.57700 HNL
250 BDT56.44250 HNL
500 BDT112.88500 HNL
1000 BDT225.77000 HNL
2000 BDT451.54000 HNL
5000 BDT1,128.85000 HNL
10000 BDT2,257.70000 HNL