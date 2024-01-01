5 Bangladeshi takas to Honduran lempiras

Convert BDT to HNL at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
1.05 hnl

Tk1.000 BDT = L0.2110 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40
BDT to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21120.2123
Low0.21070.2106
Average0.21100.2111
Change-0.05%-0.52%
1 BDT to HNL stats

The performance of BDT to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2112 and a 30 day low of 0.2107. This means the 30 day average was 0.2110. The change for BDT to HNL was -0.05.

The performance of BDT to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2123 and a 90 day low of 0.2106. This means the 90 day average was 0.2111. The change for BDT to HNL was -0.52.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Honduran Lempira
1 BDT0.21097 HNL
5 BDT1.05487 HNL
10 BDT2.10974 HNL
20 BDT4.21948 HNL
50 BDT10.54870 HNL
100 BDT21.09740 HNL
250 BDT52.74350 HNL
500 BDT105.48700 HNL
1000 BDT210.97400 HNL
2000 BDT421.94800 HNL
5000 BDT1,054.87000 HNL
10000 BDT2,109.74000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HNL4.73992 BDT
5 HNL23.69960 BDT
10 HNL47.39920 BDT
20 HNL94.79840 BDT
50 HNL236.99600 BDT
100 HNL473.99200 BDT
250 HNL1,184.98000 BDT
500 HNL2,369.96000 BDT
1000 HNL4,739.92000 BDT
2000 HNL9,479.84000 BDT
5000 HNL23,699.60000 BDT
10000 HNL47,399.20000 BDT