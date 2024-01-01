5 Honduran lempiras to Bangladeshi takas

Convert HNL to BDT at the real exchange rate

5 hnl
24.10 bdt

L1.000 HNL = Tk4.820 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
HNL to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BDT
1 HNL to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.82034.8203
Low4.73164.7248
Average4.77234.7503
Change1.64%1.81%
1 HNL to BDT stats

The performance of HNL to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8203 and a 30 day low of 4.7316. This means the 30 day average was 4.7723. The change for HNL to BDT was 1.64.

The performance of HNL to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8203 and a 90 day low of 4.7248. This means the 90 day average was 4.7503. The change for HNL to BDT was 1.81.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HNL4.82034 BDT
5 HNL24.10170 BDT
10 HNL48.20340 BDT
20 HNL96.40680 BDT
50 HNL241.01700 BDT
100 HNL482.03400 BDT
250 HNL1,205.08500 BDT
500 HNL2,410.17000 BDT
1000 HNL4,820.34000 BDT
2000 HNL9,640.68000 BDT
5000 HNL24,101.70000 BDT
10000 HNL48,203.40000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Honduran Lempira
1 BDT0.20745 HNL
5 BDT1.03727 HNL
10 BDT2.07454 HNL
20 BDT4.14908 HNL
50 BDT10.37270 HNL
100 BDT20.74540 HNL
250 BDT51.86350 HNL
500 BDT103.72700 HNL
1000 BDT207.45400 HNL
2000 BDT414.90800 HNL
5000 BDT1,037.27000 HNL
10000 BDT2,074.54000 HNL