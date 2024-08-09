Bangladeshi taka to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Honduran lempiras is currently 0.211 today, reflecting a 0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.170% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 0.212 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 0.210 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.507% increase in value.