4000 Hong Kong dollars to Polish zloty

Convert HKD to PLN at the real exchange rate

4000 hkd
2033.59 pln

1.00000 HKD = 0.50840 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Polish Zloty
100 HKD50.83980 PLN
200 HKD101.67960 PLN
300 HKD152.51940 PLN
500 HKD254.19900 PLN
1000 HKD508.39800 PLN
2000 HKD1016.79600 PLN
2500 HKD1270.99500 PLN
3000 HKD1525.19400 PLN
4000 HKD2033.59200 PLN
5000 HKD2541.99000 PLN
10000 HKD5083.98000 PLN
20000 HKD10167.96000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PLN1.96696 HKD
5 PLN9.83480 HKD
10 PLN19.66960 HKD
20 PLN39.33920 HKD
50 PLN98.34800 HKD
100 PLN196.69600 HKD
250 PLN491.74000 HKD
500 PLN983.48000 HKD
1000 PLN1966.96000 HKD
2000 PLN3933.92000 HKD
5000 PLN9834.80000 HKD
10000 PLN19669.60000 HKD