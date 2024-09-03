Hong Kong dollar to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Polish zloty is currently 0.495 today, reflecting a -0.128% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.710% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.498 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.491 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.327% decrease in value.