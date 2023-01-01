1 Gambian dalasi to Brazilian reais

1 gmd
0.07 brl

1.00000 GMD = 0.07262 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:02
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85791.087690.57321.467821.63340.947218.7152
1 GBP1.1656411.2677105.5721.710891.903881.1040921.8143
1 USD0.919450.78883183.2781.34961.501840.870917.2078
1 INR0.01104080.009472250.01200810.0162060.01803410.01045770.206631

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Brazilian Real
1 GMD0.07262 BRL
5 GMD0.36312 BRL
10 GMD0.72624 BRL
20 GMD1.45247 BRL
50 GMD3.63118 BRL
100 GMD7.26236 BRL
250 GMD18.15590 BRL
500 GMD36.31180 BRL
1000 GMD72.62360 BRL
2000 GMD145.24720 BRL
5000 GMD363.11800 BRL
10000 GMD726.23600 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Gambian Dalasi
1 BRL13.76960 GMD
5 BRL68.84800 GMD
10 BRL137.69600 GMD
20 BRL275.39200 GMD
50 BRL688.48000 GMD
100 BRL1376.96000 GMD
250 BRL3442.40000 GMD
500 BRL6884.80000 GMD
1000 BRL13769.60000 GMD
2000 BRL27539.20000 GMD
5000 BRL68848.00000 GMD
10000 BRL137696.00000 GMD